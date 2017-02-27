The One That Got Away: BMW Debuts 1-s...

The One That Got Away: BMW Debuts 1-series Sedan for China Only

We're used to Europe having cars that aren't coming to the United States, but China getting exclusive new models is a sign of the strong growth in that area of the world. With China now BMW's biggest market, the company introduced the new, China-exclusive 1-series sedan.

