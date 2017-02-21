Ten killed in hotel blaze in southeastern China
A fierce blaze at a hotel in southeastern China killed 10 people, the official Xinhua news agency said in a post on its official microblog on Saturday. The fire broke out on Saturday morning at the hotel in the inland city of Nanchang, the capital of China's Jiangxi province, trapping people inside, including workers who were carrying out renovations on the building.
