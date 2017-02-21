Ten killed in hotel blaze in southeas...

Ten killed in hotel blaze in southeastern China

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A fierce blaze at a hotel in southeastern China killed 10 people, the official Xinhua news agency said in a post on its official microblog on Saturday. The fire broke out on Saturday morning at the hotel in the inland city of Nanchang, the capital of China's Jiangxi province, trapping people inside, including workers who were carrying out renovations on the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) 23 hr Criminal Record 6
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
Poll Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10) Feb 21 slumdog indians 341
many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13) Feb 18 Naira 21
Are Asians Inherently Smarter? (Apr '12) Feb 18 Piko 132
News 'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe... Feb 17 Jeff Brightone 1
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... Feb 17 Strong Wakamoto 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,142,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC