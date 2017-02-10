Taiwan-based - clean-handed rising st...

Taiwan-based - clean-handed rising star' suddenly falls under China's ...

Read more: South China Morning Post

A senior official responsible for Taiwan affairs has been put under corruption investigation, the anti-graft watchdog announced yesterday, to the surprise of may political observers who had seen him as a rising star. Gong Qinggai, deputy director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, is being investigated for "serious disciplinary violations" - a term often used as a euphemism for corruption - the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said, without giving further details.

Chicago, IL

