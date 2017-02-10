Swire eyes market leadership in China's bakery market

Swire plans to increase the number of bakery shops in Chongqing, Chengdu and Guiyang to 1,000 within three years Swire Pacific plans to almost double the size of the retail outlets of its bakery business by 2020, making it one of the biggest bakery chains in China. As the demand for better quality food products grows in China, Swire will increase the number of its bakery shops in Chongqing, Chengdu and Guiyang to 1,000 within three years, through Swire Foods - a wholly owned subsidiary of the group launched in 2010 and encompassing the Taikoo brand.

