Suicidal woman saved by her weight during drowning attempt

BEIJING: An overweight woman in Southern China was unable to drown herself because her weight prevented her from sinking until she was rescued, a local newspaper reported. The unidentified woman was attempting to end her life by jumping into a river in Zhongshan, Guangdong province, on Friday, according a report in the Nanfang Daily.

