Suicidal woman saved by her weight during drowning attempt
BEIJING: An overweight woman in Southern China was unable to drown herself because her weight prevented her from sinking until she was rescued, a local newspaper reported. The unidentified woman was attempting to end her life by jumping into a river in Zhongshan, Guangdong province, on Friday, according a report in the Nanfang Daily.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom
|5 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|1
|Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09)
|7 hr
|Old Sam
|39
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Criminal Record
|6
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|341
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Feb 18
|Naira
|21
|Are Asians Inherently Smarter? (Apr '12)
|Feb 18
|Piko
|132
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC