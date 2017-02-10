Some China cities close poultry markets amid bird flu fears
In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 photo, a medical worker monitors a patient infected with H7N9 bird flu at Wuhan Medical Treatment Center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Several Chinese cities are shutting down their poultry markets in the wake of a bird flu outbreak that has killed at least two dozen people this year across China.
