Solar Squabble Shows How a Trump Trade War With China Could Backfire

For a cautionary tale on how a trade war with China could backfire against the U.S. under President Donald Trump, talk to After the U.S. slapped duties on Chinese solar panel exports in 2011, China shot back about a year later with measures against the American polysilicon exports used to make those units. Along with other producers in the U.S., REC Silicon, a Norwegian company which produces the material at factories in Moses Lake, Washington and Butte, Montana, was clobbered.

Chicago, IL

