Social media posts about missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua were deleted
Scores of China social media postings about a well-connected billionaire who went missing from a Hong Kong hotel have been deleted, pointing to what appears to be heightened sensitivity in Beijing over the case of Xiao Jianhua. Mystery surrounds the whereabouts of Xiao, one of China's richest men who has close ties to some of its leaders and their relatives.
