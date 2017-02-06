Social media posts about missing Chin...

Social media posts about missing Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua were deleted

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Scores of China social media postings about a well-connected billionaire who went missing from a Hong Kong hotel have been deleted, pointing to what appears to be heightened sensitivity in Beijing over the case of Xiao Jianhua. Mystery surrounds the whereabouts of Xiao, one of China's richest men who has close ties to some of its leaders and their relatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 16 hr Ainu 17
News Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig... Sun Trump Plotza 1
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Sat Bad Montgomery 5
News Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may... Sat Jeff Brightone 1
News Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15) Feb 3 Sundog s Wart 3
News Naked Chinese artist receives 'love bites' in l... (Jan '13) Feb 2 Chef Phart 13
News Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of... Jan 31 Jeff Brightone 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,014 • Total comments across all topics: 278,627,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC