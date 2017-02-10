Shares of companies tied to missing China-born billionaire fall in Shanghai

Listed firms controlled by Tomorrow Holdings, the company run by missing China-born businessman Xiao Jianhua, fell on Monday after mystery over his exit from Hong Kong deepened, with reports that he was whisked from a hotel in a wheelchair. An entrance to Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong February 1, 2017, where Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua was last seen on January 27. REUTERS/Bobby Yip A statement of Chinese billionaire Xiao Jianhua is printed on the front page of local newspaper Ming Pao in Hong Kong, China February 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.