Seven officials in China's restive Xi...

Seven officials in China's restive Xinjiang region accused of corruption

China is investigating seven people, mostly security officials, in the restive deep south of the troubled Xinjiang region on suspicion of graft, the regional government's anticorruption watchdog said. Hundreds of people have been killed in far-western Xinjiang in the past two years, most in violence between the Muslim Uygur people, who call the region home, and ethnic majority Han Chinese.

