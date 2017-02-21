Seven arrested for hotel fire in China10 min ago

Seven arrested for hotel fire in Chin...

Beijing, Feb 27 Chinese police have arrested seven persons after a major fire at a multi-storey luxurious hotel in Nanchang killed 10 people last week. Seven persons, including workers and contractors for an ongoing construction project that went ablaze, were arrested yesterday on suspicion of negligence that caused the fire at the hotel in Nanchang, capital of China's eastern Jiangxi Province, state-run Xinhua news agency said today, quoting government of Nanchang city.

