Samsung's Note 7 battery supplier has fire at China factory
Samsung SDI, a supplier of batteries to explosion-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, said a "minor fire" broke out at a plant in northern China but was quickly put out. Pictures that were circulated on Weibo, a Twitter-like Chinese social media service, showed plumes of black smoke rising into the air from what users described as a plant operated by the affiliate of Samsung Electronics in Tianjin.
