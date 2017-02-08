Samsung's Note 7 battery supplier has...

Samsung's Note 7 battery supplier has fire at China factory

Samsung SDI, a supplier of batteries to explosion-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, said a "minor fire" broke out at a plant in northern China but was quickly put out. Pictures that were circulated on Weibo, a Twitter-like Chinese social media service, showed plumes of black smoke rising into the air from what users described as a plant operated by the affiliate of Samsung Electronics in Tianjin.

China

