Rohr snubs Ighalo over China move

SUPER Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is worried stiff that he hasn't received a call from coach Gernot Rohr after his move to China. The former Watford of England goal scorer signed for Changchun Yatai and will earn close to A 200,000 per week thereby overtaking Skipper Mikel Obi as the highest paid Nigerian footballer.

