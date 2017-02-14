'Red Army schools' impart patriotic education to China's youth
In powder blue and gray military uniforms, red kerchiefs, and caps emblazoned with crimson stars, young Chinese students in the southwestern province of Guizhou perform kung fu exercises in a courtyard to stave off the winter cold. Their small school, Yang Dezhi, is situated in the rural hills of Wenshui town and was established more than a hundred years ago during the final years of the Qing dynasty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|3 hr
|Ainu
|50
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|17 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|I am doing reaeach
|23 hr
|Lisa
|1
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Feb 10
|Be A Man
|20
|Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after...
|Feb 8
|Anil
|1
|Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Phart Expensively
|69
|Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC