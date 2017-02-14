Recent Trump win on China trademark r...

Recent Trump win on China trademark raises ethics questions

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" President Donald Trump is poised to receive something Tuesday that he has been trying to get from China for a decade: trademark rights to his own name. After suffering rejection after rejection in China's courts, he saw his prospects change dramatically after launching his presidential campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 8 hr Ainu 50
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... 22 hr Bugarsko kopile i... 1
I am doing reaeach Mon Lisa 1
many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13) Feb 10 Be A Man 20
News Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after... Feb 8 Anil 1
News Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12) Feb 8 Phart Expensively 69
News Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,478 • Total comments across all topics: 278,865,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC