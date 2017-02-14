Recent Trump win on China trademark raises ethics questions
" President Donald Trump is poised to receive something Tuesday that he has been trying to get from China for a decade: trademark rights to his own name. After suffering rejection after rejection in China's courts, he saw his prospects change dramatically after launching his presidential campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|8 hr
|Ainu
|50
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|22 hr
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|I am doing reaeach
|Mon
|Lisa
|1
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Feb 10
|Be A Man
|20
|Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after...
|Feb 8
|Anil
|1
|Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Phart Expensively
|69
|Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC