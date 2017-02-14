Recent Trump win on China trademark r...

Recent Trump win on China trademark raises ethics questions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House in Washington from a trip to Florida. Trump is poised to receive something Tuesday that he had been trying to get from China for more than a decade: trademark rights to his own name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 1 hr Strong Wakamoto 51
News Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ... Mon Bugarsko kopile i... 1
I am doing reaeach Mon Lisa 1
many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13) Feb 10 Be A Man 20
News Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after... Feb 8 Anil 1
News Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12) Feb 8 Phart Expensively 69
News Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,821 • Total comments across all topics: 278,874,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC