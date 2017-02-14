Recent Trump win on China trademark raises ethics questions
In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arrival at the White House in Washington from a trip to Florida. Trump is poised to receive something Tuesday that he had been trying to get from China for more than a decade: trademark rights to his own name.
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|1 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|51
|Pristina's efforts to form army ae 'dangerous' ...
|Mon
|Bugarsko kopile i...
|1
|I am doing reaeach
|Mon
|Lisa
|1
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Feb 10
|Be A Man
|20
|Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after...
|Feb 8
|Anil
|1
|Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Phart Expensively
|69
|Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|1
