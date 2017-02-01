Pollution from China disrupts ocean e...

Pollution from China disrupts ocean ecosystems

Pollution from Chinese factories is changing the nutrient balance in the ocean, say scientists who studied depositions of chemicals and plankton blooms in the East China Sea. These waters are increasingly threatened by harmful algal blooms that choke off vital fish populations, according to the new study, led by researchers at the University of California, Irvine.

China

