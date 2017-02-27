PIX: Celina Jaitly's China holiday

PIX: Celina Jaitly's China holiday

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Rediff.com

Celina Jaitly vacationed in Shanghai, Beijing and Sanya with her husband Peter Haag and their twins Winston and Viraaj. A look at the pictures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom 20 hr Christian Fumblem... 8
News Snake with foot found in China (Sep '09) Sun Old Sam 39
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Feb 24 Criminal Record 6
News Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ... Feb 21 wheres the beef 1
Poll Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10) Feb 21 slumdog indians 341
many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13) Feb 18 Naira 21
Are Asians Inherently Smarter? (Apr '12) Feb 18 Piko 132
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,476 • Total comments across all topics: 279,220,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC