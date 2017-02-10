No advanced jet launch system for China's third aircraft carrier, experts say
The PLA will use conventional steam catapults to launch aircraft on its second domestically made flat-top, military specialists say China will not adopt highly A advanced electromagnetic take-off technology on its second A domestically built aircraft carrier but instead rely on a conventional system, naval experts say. TheType 002 vessel - the country's third aircraft carrier after the Liaoning and the Type 001A carrier under construction in Dalian - would be equipped with at least three conventional steam launch catapults, a source close to the navy told the South China Morning Post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|57 min
|Russian Ainu
|39
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Feb 10
|Be A Man
|20
|Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after...
|Feb 8
|Anil
|1
|Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Phart Expensively
|69
|Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 4
|Bad Montgomery
|5
|Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may...
|Feb 4
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC