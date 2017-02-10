No advanced jet launch system for Chi...

No advanced jet launch system for China's third aircraft carrier, experts say

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

The PLA will use conventional steam catapults to launch aircraft on its second domestically made flat-top, military specialists say China will not adopt highly A advanced electromagnetic take-off technology on its second A domestically built aircraft carrier but instead rely on a conventional system, naval experts say. TheType 002 vessel - the country's third aircraft carrier after the Liaoning and the Type 001A carrier under construction in Dalian - would be equipped with at least three conventional steam launch catapults, a source close to the navy told the South China Morning Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 57 min Russian Ainu 39
many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13) Feb 10 Be A Man 20
News Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after... Feb 8 Anil 1
News Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12) Feb 8 Phart Expensively 69
News Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 1
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Feb 4 Bad Montgomery 5
News Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may... Feb 4 Jeff Brightone 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,966 • Total comments across all topics: 278,813,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC