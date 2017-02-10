No advanced jet launch system for China's third aircraft carrier, experts say

The PLA will use conventional steam catapults to launch aircraft on its second domestically made flat-top, military specialists say China will not adopt highly A advanced electromagnetic take-off technology on its second A domestically built aircraft carrier but instead rely on a conventional system, naval experts say. TheType 002 vessel - the country's third aircraft carrier after the Liaoning and the Type 001A carrier under construction in Dalian - would be equipped with at least three conventional steam launch catapults, a source close to the navy told the South China Morning Post.

