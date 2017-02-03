Nigeria/China relation: End of Taiwan...

Nigeria/China relation: End of Taiwan's diplomatic pretence

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

CHINESE foreign minister Mr. Wang Yi's visit to Nigeria in conclusion of his highly successful five - nation's African tour, reaffirmed the core principles of Nigeria - China bilateral relations. In a joint communiquA© signed by the visiting Chinese foreign minister, Mr. Wang Yi and his Nigerian counterpart, Mr. Geoffrey Onyema, they both vowed a commitment that the two countries would strengthen "the longstanding friendship and co-operation between them to the benefit of their peoples", and further reaffirmed "their respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig... 4 hr Trump Plotza 1
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 18 hr Ainu 3
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Sat Bad Montgomery 5
News Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may... Sat Jeff Brightone 1
News Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15) Fri Sundog s Wart 3
News Naked Chinese artist receives 'love bites' in l... (Jan '13) Feb 2 Chef Phart 13
News Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of... Jan 31 Jeff Brightone 1
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,153 • Total comments across all topics: 278,595,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC