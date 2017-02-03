Nigeria/China relation: End of Taiwan's diplomatic pretence

CHINESE foreign minister Mr. Wang Yi's visit to Nigeria in conclusion of his highly successful five - nation's African tour, reaffirmed the core principles of Nigeria - China bilateral relations. In a joint communiquA© signed by the visiting Chinese foreign minister, Mr. Wang Yi and his Nigerian counterpart, Mr. Geoffrey Onyema, they both vowed a commitment that the two countries would strengthen "the longstanding friendship and co-operation between them to the benefit of their peoples", and further reaffirmed "their respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.