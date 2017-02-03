Man sentenced to over 10 yrs for robbing tombs in China8 min ago
Beijing, Feb 5 A Chinese man was sentenced today to 10 and a half years in prison for robbing ancient tombs in northeast Liaoning Province. A local court found Qi Jingyu convicted of robbing a tomb in the protected Hongshan Culture site in Lingyuan city twice in June 2013 using a spade, pick and metal detector.
