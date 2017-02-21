Man in China arrested for selling tree trunk worth less than $30 for $343,000
A man was arrested in China after selling an ordinary tree trunk for 1.68 million yuan , reports said. The man, surnamed Lin, bought the old tree trunk three years ago at 200 yuan, which means he turned a profit of about 8,000 times his cost.
