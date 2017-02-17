Malaysia searching for four North Korean suspects in Kim Jong Nam murder

Malaysia's National Police Deputy Inspector-General Noor Rashid Ibrahim gestures during a news conference regarding the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of the North Korean leader, at the Malaysian police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 19, 2017. Malaysia's National Police Deputy Inspector-General Noor Rashid Ibrahim listens to Selangor Police Chief Abdul Samah Mat during a news conference regarding the apparent assassination of Kim Jong Nam, the half-brother of the North Korean leader, at the Malaysian police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 19, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.