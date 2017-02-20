Making China FDI-friendly again

In: opening up of some sectors and contracts; new powers for provinces to okay proposals, and for foreign firms to issue bonds The Chinese economy is on the threshold of a new era of consumption-led growth that will be driven by increased foreign direct investment or FDI in strategic sectors, according to business leaders and industry experts. Thanks to governmental resolve to attract more FDI, segments newly identified as key to sustained growthi1 4 automation, digitalization, financial services, railway equipment, environmental technology and renewable energyi1 4 are expected to benefit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.