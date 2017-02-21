Major fire at China hotel traps unknown number of people8 min ago
Beijing, Feb 25 A major fire at a multi-storey luxury hotel in east China's Jiangxi Province today trapped an unknown number of people, authorities said. The blaze on the second floor of HNA Platinum Mix Hotel in provincial capital Nanchang began this morning, fire fighters said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|20 hr
|Criminal Record
|6
|Trudeau's China trip most expensive by a PM in ...
|Feb 21
|wheres the beef
|1
|Chinese girls likes Indian men and try to get s... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|slumdog indians
|341
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Feb 18
|Naira
|21
|Are Asians Inherently Smarter? (Apr '12)
|Feb 18
|Piko
|132
|'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe...
|Feb 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC