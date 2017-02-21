Major fire at China hotel traps unkno...

Major fire at China hotel traps unknown number of people8 min ago

14 hrs ago

Beijing, Feb 25 A major fire at a multi-storey luxury hotel in east China's Jiangxi Province today trapped an unknown number of people, authorities said. The blaze on the second floor of HNA Platinum Mix Hotel in provincial capital Nanchang began this morning, fire fighters said.

