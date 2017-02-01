Korean cosmetics drop in price, shipment volume in China
The price of imported Korean cosmetics in China dropped by some 40 percent last year, Chinese customs data showed Thursday, for reasons industry watchers see as driven both politically and by the market. Records from the Tianjin Entry-Exit Inspection and Quarantine Bureau indicated an average 40 percent drop in the price of cosmetics shipped in from South Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naked Chinese artist receives 'love bites' in l... (Jan '13)
|10 hr
|Chef Phart
|13
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Truth B Told
|4
|Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Filipinos Are Poor Because They Are Lazy and Dumb! (Jan '13)
|Tue
|East Asian
|113
|why are chinese ugly? (Aug '13)
|Tue
|chip67
|19
|Why do chinese girls like to marry filipino men? (Sep '13)
|Tue
|East Asian
|25
|Why Americans HATE the VIETNAMESE? (Jul '11)
|Jan 29
|Hatethevietnamese123
|210
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC