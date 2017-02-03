Just Published: 'Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Outlook in China to 2020'
GlobalData's new report, "Expandable Polystyrene Industry Outlook in China to 2020 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants", provides in-depth coverage of China 's EPS industry and presents major market trends. The report covers China's EPS plants and presents installed capacity by production process and technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|11 hr
|Ainu
|1
|Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15)
|Fri
|Sundog s Wart
|3
|Naked Chinese artist receives 'love bites' in l... (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Chef Phart
|13
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 1
|Truth B Told
|4
|Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of...
|Jan 31
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Filipinos Are Poor Because They Are Lazy and Dumb! (Jan '13)
|Jan 31
|East Asian
|113
|why are chinese ugly? (Aug '13)
|Jan 31
|chip67
|19
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC