Ighalo had one last trip on the train...

Ighalo had one last trip on the train before he left for China

8 hrs ago

If we were to guess the preferred mode of transport for players in the Premier League, we'd probably pick sports cars or even private jets. But shoppers in Watford were in for a pleasant surprise at the weekend, as former Hornets striker Odion Ighalo was spotted boarding a children's train in the intu centre.

China

