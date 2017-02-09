If it's China's Politburo Standing Committee's decision, then it's usually final

Hong Kong Chief Executive candidate Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor reportedly has the backing of the body, which makes the nation's most important decisions The ruling Chinese Communist Party's Politburo Standing Committee decided at a meeting on December 25 to back Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor in the Hong Kong chief executive election, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday. A source told the Post the information was obtained at the meeting between Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the National People's Congress and Politburo Standing Committee member, and a select number of Hong Kong elite in Shenzhen on Sunday and Monday.

