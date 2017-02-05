Hernanes could link up with Lavezzi in China, admits agent
A representative of the Juventus midfielder has admitted that the Brazilian could join Hebei China Fortune in the CSL if the deal is right Juventus midfielder Hernanes could be set for a move to China, but his agent has denied that a deal is already in place. Hebei China Fortune appears his most likely destination should he move, and his agent Joseph Lee says a CSL switch is a possibility.
