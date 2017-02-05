Hernanes could link up with Lavezzi i...

Hernanes could link up with Lavezzi in China, admits agent

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

A representative of the Juventus midfielder has admitted that the Brazilian could join Hebei China Fortune in the CSL if the deal is right Juventus midfielder Hernanes could be set for a move to China, but his agent has denied that a deal is already in place. Hebei China Fortune appears his most likely destination should he move, and his agent Joseph Lee says a CSL switch is a possibility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 10 hr Ainu 3
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) 18 hr Bad Montgomery 5
News Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may... 21 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15) Fri Sundog s Wart 3
News Naked Chinese artist receives 'love bites' in l... (Jan '13) Feb 2 Chef Phart 13
News Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of... Jan 31 Jeff Brightone 1
Filipinos Are Poor Because They Are Lazy and Dumb! (Jan '13) Jan 31 East Asian 113
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,567 • Total comments across all topics: 278,585,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC