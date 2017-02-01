Grenades thrown at China-Myanmar border police during drug bust
A drug gang near the China-Myanmar border threw grenades at law enforcement officers during a major anti-trafficking operation on Lunar New Year. Crossfire broke out when a vehicle believed to be ferrying drugs was stopped near the border between Myanmar and China in Yunan province by police on the morning of January 28, Xinhua reported.
