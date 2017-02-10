GlobalFoundries to Expand Capacities, Build a Fab in China
GlobalFoundries has announced plans to expand manufacturing capacities for its leading edge and mainstream production technologies in the U.S., Germany and Singapore. After the upgrades of the fabs are completed, the total 300-mm output of the company will increase by approximately 20%.
