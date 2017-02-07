Girl falls onto train tracks in China, saved at last second
A little girl was caught on surveillance footage falling into a gap and becoming stuck between the train and the platform edge in Xining Railway Station of northwest China's Qinghai Province. The girl was walking on the platform with her mother when she fell into the gap one minute before the train was due to depart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|3 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|20
|Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig...
|Sun
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Bad Montgomery
|5
|Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may...
|Sat
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15)
|Feb 3
|Sundog s Wart
|3
|Naked Chinese artist receives 'love bites' in l... (Jan '13)
|Feb 2
|Chef Phart
|13
|Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of...
|Jan 31
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC