Girl falls onto train tracks in China, saved at last second

14 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

A little girl was caught on surveillance footage falling into a gap and becoming stuck between the train and the platform edge in Xining Railway Station of northwest China's Qinghai Province. The girl was walking on the platform with her mother when she fell into the gap one minute before the train was due to depart.

