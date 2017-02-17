Exclusive: China's Geely to bid for Malaysian car maker Proton - sources
Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co is expected to bid as early as this week for a strategic partnership with struggling Malaysian car maker Proton Holdings Bhd, two people familiar with the bidding process told Reuters. ), Hangzhou-based Geely, which owns Sweden's Volvo Car Group, is expected to offer Proton some of the latest vehicle technologies it has developed with Volvo's input.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|many filipina are slut, cheap, backstabber and (Jul '13)
|Sat
|Naira
|21
|Are Asians Inherently Smarter? (Apr '12)
|Sat
|Piko
|132
|'Huge majority opposes one-state solution betwe...
|Feb 17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|Feb 17
|Strong Wakamoto
|53
|'China attaches great importance to Sino-Serbia...
|Feb 16
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Trump's ambassador pick is well-known figure in...
|Feb 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|the new world is here
|Feb 16
|yes
|1
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC