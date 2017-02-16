Ex-leader of northern Chinese provinc...

Ex-leader of northern Chinese province sentenced for graft

23 hrs ago

In this March 7, 2014 photo, Zhou Benshun speaks during a group session of the National People's Congress in Beijing, China. Zhou, former Communist Party chief of the major northern Chinese province of Hebei, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on corruption charges, a court announced Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 as President Xi Jinping's anti-graft campaign continues to claim high-profile targets.

China

