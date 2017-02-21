EHang uses 1000 GhostDrone 2.0 drones for massive light show in China
Just a few days after Intel wowed audiences with a 300-drone aerial light show at the Super Bowl , Chinese drone company EHang raised the bar with a 1000-drone light show for audiences in China. EHang performed its 'Meteor Sky' show in the city of Guangzhou in celebration of the traditional Chinese Lantern Festival on February 11. To create the spectacle, the company used 1000 of its GhostDrone 2.0 drones configured with color changing lights.
