Eastern China housing collapse leaves...

Eastern China housing collapse leaves 9 buried

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" State media report nine people have been buried in the collapse of a group of homes in eastern China. The Xinhua News Agency says four homes tumbled early Thursday in the city of Wenzhou in Zhejiang province, just south of the commercial hub of Shanghai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Naked Chinese artist receives 'love bites' in l... (Jan '13) 14 hr Chef Phart 13
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Wed Truth B Told 4
News Trump shunning the Palestinians, says top PA of... Jan 31 Jeff Brightone 1
Filipinos Are Poor Because They Are Lazy and Dumb! (Jan '13) Jan 31 East Asian 113
why are chinese ugly? (Aug '13) Jan 31 chip67 19
Why do chinese girls like to marry filipino men? (Sep '13) Jan 31 East Asian 25
Why Americans HATE the VIETNAMESE? (Jul '11) Jan 29 Hatethevietnamese123 210
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,189 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC