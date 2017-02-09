Drunk man causes fireworks shop in Ch...

Drunk man causes fireworks shop in China to explode

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

State broadcaster CCTV released surveillance video footage from January 21 showing the 45 year-old man, surnamed Li, buying a pack of fireworks from a local seller in Hanzhong city and then proceeding to fire them inside the store. CCTV said police had already confiscated 259 pieces of fireworks and firecrackers from Mr Li which he had stored illegally, later handing them over to the shop for "temporary storage".

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

China Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover... 4 hr Strong Wakamoto 28
News Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after... 19 hr Anil 1
News Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12) Wed Phart Expensively 69
News Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig... Feb 5 Trump Plotza 1
News Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12) Feb 4 Bad Montgomery 5
News Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may... Feb 4 Jeff Brightone 1
News Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15) Feb 3 Sundog s Wart 3
See all China Discussions

Find what you want!

Search China Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

China

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,978 • Total comments across all topics: 278,696,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC