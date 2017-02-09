Drunk man causes fireworks shop in China to explode
State broadcaster CCTV released surveillance video footage from January 21 showing the 45 year-old man, surnamed Li, buying a pack of fireworks from a local seller in Hanzhong city and then proceeding to fire them inside the store. CCTV said police had already confiscated 259 pieces of fireworks and firecrackers from Mr Li which he had stored illegally, later handing them over to the shop for "temporary storage".
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
China Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|China warns US after Mattis says Senkakus cover...
|4 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|28
|Runaway Laotian bride flees Chinese groom after...
|19 hr
|Anil
|1
|Panda Dung Tea to Hit Market at Over $200 a Cup (Mar '12)
|Wed
|Phart Expensively
|69
|Sun Wenlin says gay people deserve the same rig...
|Feb 5
|Trump Plotza
|1
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|Feb 4
|Bad Montgomery
|5
|Emboldened by Amona evacuation, Palestinian may...
|Feb 4
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Cruise down Li River offers picturesque views, ... (Jan '15)
|Feb 3
|Sundog s Wart
|3
Find what you want!
Search China Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC