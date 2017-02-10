Disgraced Chinese 'spiritual guru' to the stars dies in custody
A self-proclaimed Chinese spiritual guru who gained notoriety for his ties to celebrities and grandiose claims of mystic powers before being arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a disciple, has died in hospital. Wang Lin died on Friday after complications from a serious autoimmune disorder led to multiple organ failure, the Intermediate People's Court in Fuzhou in the eastern province of Jiangxi said in a statement.
