Chinese universities lag in donations race

13 hrs ago

Donations by Chinese tycoons to Western universities have often triggered outrage from domestic critics, who accuse them of failing to support China's education sector. But experts say donors are cautious about giving to Chinese universities because the country's donation soliciting system is fundamentally unsound and the way funds are used is opaque.

