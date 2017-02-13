Chinese start-up gearing up for launch of food-sensing smartphone
The world's first material-sensing smartphone, which could potentially tell you how many calories you're about to eat, will launch in China later this year, its manufacturer has said. The Changhong H2, featuring components made by a Consumer Physics, boasts a tiny near-infrared spectrometer that can analyse the pattern of light it reflects to determine the composition of an object.
