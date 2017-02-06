Chinese navy wraps up visits to 4 Persian Gulf states

Chinese navy wraps up visits to 4 Per...

16 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A Chinese navy task force has wrapped up visits to four Persian Gulf states as the increasingly capable maritime force grows its presence in the strategically vital region. The three ships departed Kuwait on Sunday after stopping in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the Defense Ministry said on its website Monday.

