Chinese citizen pleads guilty for financial fraud

A former Farmington resident has plead guilty to multiple charges after he structured financial deposits to avoid reporting requirements to authorities. Authorities say 56-year-old Da Ying of Beijing, China plead guilty to financial fraud Thursday.

