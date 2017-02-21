China's Uber-slaying ride hailer reportedly going global - CNET
After acquiring Uber 's operations in China last year, Didi Chuxing is taking steps to ascend to the global stage. The Chinese ride hailer is testing an English version of its smartphone application and the ability to accept payment by international credit cards, reports the South China Morning Post .
