China's 'silver' economy offers promising outlook for services sector

China will be one of the fastest-ageing societies in the coming decades, which will lead to rising labour costs and erosion of profit margins in the country's vast manufacturing sector. But the ageing phenomenon also has an upside, as tomorrow's "silver generation" in China will generate stronger consumption and new investment opportunities for the services sector, according to analysts from Standard Chartered.

