China's private placement boom on borrowed time

SHANGHAI, Feb 17 A three-year boom in private share placements in China, a handy way around tighter control of public share issuance, is running on fumes as Beijing turns its sights on the speculative excesses and dubious value the boom has engendered. Regulators have tightly restricted new public share sales since mid-2015, blaming them for draining cash from the rest of the share market while the country's main bourses nosedived, but that pushed more firms into more loosely regulated private placements to raise funds.

