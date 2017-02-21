China's Panchen Lama says to uphold 'glorious tradition' of patriotism

A youth named by China as the second-highest figure in Tibetan Buddhism, but reviled as a fake by many Tibetans, has pledged to uphold the "glorious tradition" of patriotism that holders of his position have followed, state news agency Xinhua said. File photo: Gyaltsen Norbu, the 11th Panchen Lama, attends a Buddhism gathering at the Tashilhunpo Monastery in Shigatse, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, December 8, 2015.

