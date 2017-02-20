China's Meizu Gives Up On Shenzhen And Returns To Zhuhai
Smartphone maker Meizu will move its Shenzhen branch back to Zhuhai and its smart home services department will begin a round of employee layoffs. For those employees who do not want to move back to Zhuhai, they will reportedly be considered as part of the voluntary turnover.
