China's Guanghui Energy shuts LNG, methanol projects after fire mishap
Feb 17 Oil and gas operator Guanghui Energy Co Ltd's liquefied natural gas project and methanol plant are temporarily shut after a fire mishap at the company's energy complex in Hami in western Xinjiang, the company said in a filing to the exchange. A 1.2 million-per-tonne methanol project and an LNG plant with 500 million tonnes of production capacity per year caught fire on Thursday night due to gas leakage, the company said.
