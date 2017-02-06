China's first large homemade passenger jet to fly in 2017
In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2015 file photo, the first twin-engine 158-seater C919 passenger plane made by The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China is pulled out of the company's hangar during a ceremony near the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China. After years of delays, China's first large homemade passenger jetliner will take to the air for its maiden flight in the first half of this year, state media reported Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
